WarnerMedia Celebrates ‘365 Days of HBO Max’ With Video ‘Thank You’ To Fans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday officially marks the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch — and WarnerMedia is celebrating their flagship app’s birthday with gratitude towards their subscribers. HBO Max also released a “thank you” reel full of fan videos showing their love for their favorite HBO Max properties:. The company says it has...

HBO Max Experiencing Streaming Outages

For many streamers across the country, HBO Max is down. Tuesday afternoon, the WarnerMedia-owned platform began to experience widespread outages, affecting most people who try to log in. A spokesman from the company has confirmed the outage, and HBO Max's customer service team informed its followers on Twitter that they're working on getting everything back up and running as soon as possible.
What WarnerMedia-Discovery's Streaming-Centric Merger Means For HBO Max and Discovery+

Monday’s bombshell announcement that AT&T would spin out WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery Inc. rocked the media world ahead of upfronts week. The union will reshape the media landscape and further consolidate the remaining TV entertainment giants by uniting disparate cable networks like Discovery’s Food Network, HGTV, ID and TLC with WarnerMedia’s HBO, Cartoon Network, CNN and TBS.
AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Including HBO Max, in $43 Billion Deal with Discovery

AT&T spent $85 billion on Time Warner in 2016 and it looks like it wants its money back. Just as the streaming wars have reached their heights, the telecommunications conglomerate appears to be pulling the plug on its entertainment ambitions with a deal with Discovery that will spin off its WarnerMedia assets, including HBO Max, into a new standalone media company.
Report: Dune No Longer Releasing Day-and-Date With HBO Max

Report: Dune No Longer Releasing Day-and-Date With HBO Max. Dune might be getting its exclusive theatrical widow after all. According to Deadline, the highly-anticipated remake will be one of the first upcoming Warner Bros. tentpoles to break with the studio’s current day-and-date release model. Originally, Dune was scheduled to go...
You Can Get HBO Max for $5 Less If You Don’t Mind Ads

If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for HBO Max because of its rich price tag ($15 per month), there’s some good news: You’ll soon be able to get the Max experience for “only” $9.99 per month — if you’re willing to put up with some advertising. As has been long expected, WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that it will launch the not-so-artfully-titled HBO Max With Ads the first week of June, offering budget-minded consumers the chance to save one-third of the regular cost in exchange for what it promises will be “the lightest ad load in the streaming industry.” While every series and classic movie on the regular Max will be included, the ad-supported version will not include access to the same-day movie premieres the streamer has been rolling out since December. In other words, if you want to stream In the Heights, you’ll still need to pay full freight.
15 Crime Documentaries on HBO Max That You Have to See to Believe

Anyone who's obsessed with the true-crime genre knows that behind every crime is a backstory, and the more details that emerge, the more compelling it becomes. From cold cases being reopened due to advances in forensic science to widely publicized ones with televised hearings, HBO Max's true-crime documentaries feature some of the most chilling and sinister cases that'll give your brain something to chew on from start to finish. No matter how infuriating or satisfying the final court decision, one thing's for sure, and that's how fascinating it is to unpack the reasons behind such unthinkable acts and what drove these people to commit them. If you're ready to experience a roller coaster of emotions, head to HBO Max to stream these 15 true-crime documentaries.
‘HBO Max Recommends’ skill on Alexa

HBO Max, the US streaming service, has announced the launch of the ‘HBO Max Recommends’ skill for Alexa, an interactive voice-first discovery service allowing users the opportunity to quickly browse and swipe yes or no on titles from across the HBO Max library. Available immediately on Alexa-enabled devices, ‘HBO Max...
HBO Max Announces Ad-Supported Tier Pricing, Previews New Original Series and Content Premieres And Debuts Advertising Experience at 2021 WarnerMedia Upfront

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- HBO Max announced at today’s 2021 WarnerMedia Upfront that it will debut its ad-supported subscription tier the first week of June, providing consumers choice between the existing ad-free version of HBO Max at $14.99 per month, or an ad-supported experience for $9.99 per month. HBO Max previewed new ad experiences coming to the platform later this year and shared its immediate commitment to having the lightest ad load in the streaming industry, coupled with the most premium content.
WarnerMedia Pushes HBO Max Ad Option, New Program Destinations

After addressing its potential merger with Discovery during its upfront presentation, WarnerMedia talked about its current media business, including the launch date for the new HBO Max ad option -- the first week in June, for $9.99 a month. This will be $5 less than the subscription, ad-free HBO Max...
HBO Max and Cartoon Network To Bring You MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN Animated Series

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced today a two-season series order for My Adventures with Superman an all-new kids and family animated series following the action-packed, comedic and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on characters from DC, My Adventures with Superman catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The news was announced today by Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.
‘Dune’ is Still Coming to HBO Max the Same Day as Theaters

Warner Bros. has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, as originally announced. This release plan was recently brought into question after Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was reversing its decision. “Dune will not adhere to the day-and-date release pattern...
HBO Max Will Now Let You Pay Them $10 to Watch Ads

Following rumblings earlier this year that HBO was planning to launch a cheaper ad-supported tier of HBO Max, HBO has officially announced HBO Max with Ads. Starting at $10 a month and going live the first week of June, HBO Max with Ads comes cost $5 less than the full ad-free tier of HBO Max ($15 a month). And while that price seems a bit high for people to still be subjected to commercials, HBO claims HBO Max with Ads will have the “lightest ad load in the streaming industry, coupled with the most premium content.” Though what that actually looks like for real remains to be seen—and it’s always possible things will change.
HBO Max's ad-supported tier will be even worse than you thought

This story was originally published on Apr 28, 2021 and last updated on May 19, 2021. With a backlog of HBO original programming, Time Warner movies and television properties, and a year's worth of Warner Bros. theater releases, HBO Max ain't a bad deal at $15 a month. But if that's outside your budget, the streaming service will get a cheaper option soon. Reports say that starting in June, you'll be able to watch most of its content for $9.99 a month, with frequent interruptions for commercials.