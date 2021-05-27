Kathy Hilton Threw the Most Over-the-Top RHOBH Viewing Party in Her Backyard (PICS)

It’s been over a full season since Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her drama with Kyle Richards is still going strong. The latest development: a saga involving payment for a restaurant tab and a signed poster of the Housewives. To recap, TMZ reported on May 13 that Lisa had dinner with her husband, Ken Todd, at Shu Restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 10, where Kyle was also dining with a Bravo executive. The executive said hi to Lisa, but Kyle didn’t, so as a “joke,” per TMZ, Lisa sent her $132 bill to Kyle’s table — but Kyle didn’t oblige her, so Lisa ended up paying it. At least, that’s what TMZ’s source said, until Kyle told the outlet later on May 13 that after she didn’t pay, Lisa “dined and dashed.” Lisa, a restaurant owner herself, then countered on May 14 by providing a copy of her credit-card statement to TMZ, showing a $131.84 charge to the restaurant (she said they tipped in cash).