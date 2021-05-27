Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Lack Of Planning Discussed by J.J. Abrams

This won’t be the first or last time we write an article about this. Let’s talk about the Star Wars sequel trilogy lack of planning, again. As the years passed after the end of that sequel trilogy, more and more of the creatives are opening up on the process. The lack of any kind of plan is a plain as the nose on your face. Previously we have heard the timeline of when it was decided to bring Palpatine back, and we have heard from stars who moaned that different directors went it strange directions. Whether that is Rian Johnson following J.J. Abrams or vice versa. All that is clear is Abrams and Johnson didn’t seem to be making the same story.