Amazon Studios Acquires Val Kilmer Documentary From A24

By Kylie Hemmert
Coming Soon!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has acquired the U.S. and Latin American rights to the documentary Val. From directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo, this is the first feature in the slate of documentaries and doc-series being produced by A24, whose nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.

www.comingsoon.net
