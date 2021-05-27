Amazon Studios Acquires Val Kilmer Documentary From A24

5. Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993) It would be unjust to have a list about nineties American cinema without including an entry from Steven Spielberg. Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan could both equally deservedly be featured here but it is inarguable that Jurassic Park has to be. A film about a dinosaur theme park was always going to be popular but not many would have anticipated upon its release that it would continue to be Spielberg’s highest grossing film almost thirty years later, being the only of his films to break the billion-dollar barrier. Spawning two direct sequels and the Jurassic World reboot that promises at least four films, the Jurassic Park franchise is the tenth highest grossing of all-time and is only going to climb in the future.