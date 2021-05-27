newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt go on one hell of an adventure in new trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has launched a new trailer for the comedy adventure ‘Jungle Cruise’ featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

www.heyuguys.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Edgar Ramirez
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Intrepid#Disney Cruise#Lily And Frank#Jungle Cruise#Stars#Trailers#Supernatural Forces#Lush#Secrets#Cinemas#Boat#La#London#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' Opening in Theaters and Disney Plus in July

“Jungle Cruise,” a big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 30. The film will be available to rent on Disney Plus Premier Access. Disney used a similar strategy with “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” and plans to debut upcoming films such as “Black Widow” and “Cruella” in theaters and on Disney Plus Premiere Access. Pixar’s “Soul” debuted on the streaming service for free at the same time it opened in cinemas. Disney is one of several studios that have experimented with alternative distribution strategies during the height of the pandemic. Paramount and Universal have shortened the length of time their films can screen exclusively in theaters, while Warner Bros. is debuting its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time the movies open in cinemas.
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie released in theaters, on Disney+ on same day

“Jungle Cruise,” a movie based on a ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be seen in theaters and be available through Disney+ on the same day, July 30. The release information was shared by actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film, via a video on his social-media platforms Thursday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Staying Superhero Fit During Filming Is So ‘Challenging’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working people in entertainment, with the wrestler-turned-actor now a bankable star and powerful producer. Johnson is also known for his hulking physique, which fans can’t wait to see in action for the Black Adam movie. But The Rock recently shared why it’s so challenging to stay supervillain fit when filming his DC debut.
Moviesredcarpetreporttv.com

Dwayne Johnson Announces “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” Movie Will Have a Hybrid Debut in Theaters and on Premier Access #Disney #DisneyPlus #JungleCruise #Trailer

Megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on his social media on Thursday that fans will have options on how to watch his new film starring himself and Emily Blunt, Disney’s Jungle Cruise. On July 30, the film will not only be in theaters but will also be available on Disney Plus as part of Premier Access.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

dwayne johnson

Webby Awards: Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Anthony Fauci Among Honorees. The winners and special achievement honorees for the 2021 Webbys have been announced. Honorees include Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, Yara Shahidi and…. Dwayne Johnson Pays $27.8M for Paul Reiser’s Beverly Park Mansion. The...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Shares New Photo Of Huge Black Adam Set

The constant advances in visual effects technology have been both a blessing and a curse for the movie industry. It’s given filmmakers the opportunity to realize their imaginations on screen to their fullest extent, but it’s also led to a decline in tangible sets and practical action because it’s often easier and cheaper to do it via computer.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Dwayne Johnson eyeing Total Recall reboot!?

Back when he was transitioning from the ring to the film screen, Dwayne Johnson was adamant he wouldn’t be starring in remakes or sequels to any of Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone’s earlier films. We even asked him, way back when, about taking over for the Oak in a new...
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
MoviesWDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer Released for “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Jungle Cruise news, Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming film based on the beloved attraction. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is set to premiere on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access. The poster features a whole...
Moviesbbcgossip.com

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.