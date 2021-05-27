newsbreak-logo
Myrtle Beach Bowl to return in 2021

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand’s first-ever college football bowl game will make a return next year. Officials announced Thursday that the Myrtle Beach Bowl will return to Brooks Stadium in Conway on Monday, Dec. 20. The bowl game, hosted by ESPN Events, will feature two teams from...

Conway, SCWMBF

CCU’s 2021 football season opener moved to Thursday, Sept. 2

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ 2021 football season will begin a few days earlier than originally planned. According to a press release, CCU’s upcoming season will kick off at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Thursday night, Sept. 2, against The Citadel. The game time will be announced at a later date.
Conway, SCfbschedules.com

2021 The Citadel-Coastal Carolina football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 2

The 2021 The Citadel Bulldogs at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football game has been moved up two days, both schools have announced. The Citadel and Coastal Carolina will meet at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The game was previously scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry

South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the gridiron, planning a home and home series for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the non-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway set, with UNC joining archrival Clemson on the Gamecocks’ schedule.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Myrtle Beach, SCfightnews.com

Hill Stops Julio Bassa in Myrtle Beach

In the main event of Christy Martin’s sold-out show at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, New Orleans lightweight Jeremy Hill took out Colombian Deivi Julio Bassa with a four-knockdown beating. Dropping Bassa twice in round two and twice more in the fourth, prompted referee Bill Clancy to halt matters at 2:09 of the round. Hill was coming off his first career loss in March, while Bassa was coming off a recent win in March. Julio Bassa showed excellent ring genetics as he is related to former Colombian world champions Jorge Eliecer Julio and Fidel Bassa. He was able to land some nice counters on Hill, but once Hill realized the naturally smaller Bassa couldn’t hurt him, he opened up, scoring the knockdown and hurting Bassa even when he didn’t knock him down. With the win, Hill moves to 15-1, 9 KOs, while Bassa falls to 22-10, 14 KOs.
Myrtle Beach, SCmanninglive.com

Carolina Dance Academy Wins Big

In Myrtle Beach last weekend, Carolina Dance Academy competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest Dance Competition in the Country. Their entries placed as follows: “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” received 8th place overall in Teen Performance Large, Kinslee Duke received 7th place overall in Mini Performance Solo, Ashley Rae Hodge received 9th place overall in Teen Performance Solo, “Wizard of Oz” received 2nd place overall in Mini Performance Large, “Glory” received 10th place overall in Senior Performance Small, “Cupcake Social Club” received 5th place overall in Mini Performance Large, “Le Jazz Hot” received 7th place overall in Junior Performance Large, Abby Owens received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Haley Cruse received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Hailey Lynch received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Audrey Bennett received 8th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Maddie Clark received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Solo, “Feel it Still” received 1st place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio, “Heros” received 4th place overall in Teen Performance Super, “Bang Bang” received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Large, “Never Let Me Go” received 6th place overall in Senior Performance Large, and Carolina Dance Academy received 17 platinum awards; 16 gold awards; This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston this summer.
Myrtle Beach, SCmapquest.com

6 Best Courses to Play in N. Myrtle Beach, SC

It is uncommon that we stumble upon such interesting courses in a town the size of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, so let me to introduce them. Here is an review of many fantastic courses to try. Tidewater Golf Club. An entertaining green to visit while in N. Myrtle Beach is...
Myrtle Beach, SCwpde.com

Myrtle Beach is a top destination for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — After a year with hardly any traveling, Americans are eager to hit the road and go out of town for Memorial Day weekend, especially to Myrtle Beach. According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May...
Myrtle Beach, SCBoxing Scene

Jeremy Hill Stays Busy at Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach

Jeremy Hill is not wasting any time getting back in the ring. The lightweight prospect hopes to rebound from the first loss of his career tonight when he squares off against gatekeeper Deivi Julio Bassa. The 10-round bout will take place at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and will stream live on BXNG ($14.99, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

SCHSL baseball, softball first round playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the playoffs for our local SCHSL baseball and softball teams wrapped up on Saturday. Scores can be found below. Braves host Lexington on Monday at 6:00 p.m. (Elimination Game) ---- North Myrtle Beach 1. James Island 3. Chiefs travel to Hartsville...
BaseballWMBF

S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of the 2021 high school baseball playoffs which begin Friday night, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for this season. A host of standouts from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. Their names are in bold below. Players with an asterisk by their names were the players of the year in their regions.
Myrtle Beach, SCcarolinasportsman.com

Fake out summer specks in the Carolinas

Jeff Burleson is a native of Lumberton, N.C., who lives in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences and is a certified biologist and professional forester for Southern Palmetto Environmental Consulting.
Conway, SCmyhorrynews.com

Multiple state titles, coach of the year awards: Conway DL coach heads to Hall of Fame

Conway High School's defensive line coach, who also spent time as a player at the school, has made his way into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. James "Nate" Thompson, Conway High School's defensive line coach and former assistant under Chuck Jordan, was announced as one of the five new members of the SCACA Hall of Fame last month.
Hilton Head Island, SCblufftontoday.com

Hilton Head Christian Academy adds two more state titles

Hilton Head Christian Academy is celebrating two more SCISA Class AA championships during this unusual year of transition. The boys golf team defeated second-place Palmetto Christian on April 26 and 27 on the Hackler Golf Course in Conway. The girls soccer team shut out Christian Academy 3-0 on May 8 on the Heathwood Hall field in Columbia.
Socastee, SCmyhorrynews.com

Bike week roars back in the Rat Hole in Socastee

On Friday, the Rat Hole in Socastee was back in business for Bike Week. Speakers blared southern rock and country music throughout the compound, where RVs loomed behind long rows of motorcycles in the grass, while dozens of maskless boomers and GenXers filed into the stands to watch biker games and mingle over beers.