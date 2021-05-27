NBA Fantasy: Boom Bust Tool Projections for DraftKings + FanDuel Lineups | Today, 5/27
The series are flipping cities, as Game 3s of three different matchups taking place tonight. Some teams have lost their homecourt advantage, while others are desperately fighting to ensure they don’t fall to 0-3. Gamers can use the Awesemo Boom vs. Bust Tool and NBA fantasy projections to help navigate the range of outcomes for NBA DFS picks today. The following are some of the best picks on DraftKings and FanDuel based on their probabilities of booming or busting.www.awesemo.com