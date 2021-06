The NBA playoffs and underway and this postseason has a slightly different style with the Play-in Tournament. Awesemo is going to continue bringing you our NBA DraftKings DFS cheat sheets all throughout the postseason to help you take down each day’s slate. The following FREE NBA DFS picks for DraftKings fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Thursday, May 20. DraftKings’ Play-in Tournament slate offers us just the one-game Showdown slate tonight as the Wizards take on the Pacers. The Wizards are shaping up as a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings as a slight favorite to win outright. We also get a healthy over/under total for this matchup which should make for an action-packed playoff environment. Early on, the cheat sheet looks at some great options like Davis Bertans, plus some excellent NBA DraftKings Play-in Tournament daily fantasy value plays.