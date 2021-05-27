newsbreak-logo
📽️ The MLB DFS Deeper Dive for DraftKings and FanDuel with Eytan, Alex and Gundacker 5/27/21 at 3 p.m. ET

By Rachel Rietveld
awesemo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB Deeper Dive brings you the best MLB DFS advice in the business. Tune in to hear Eytan, Alex Baker and Anthony Gundaker go in-depth on the evening slate. The guys will break down the pitching matchups, lineup news and notes, and general strategy to get you the best MLB DFS lineups on Thursday, May 27, including Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros. Presented by OddsShopper.

