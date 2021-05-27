📽️ The MLB DFS Deeper Dive for DraftKings and FanDuel with Eytan, Alex and Gundacker 5/27/21 at 3 p.m. ET

At last, after weeks of tanking and treachery tainting seemingly every slate, it is time for the NBA playoffs. That means the days of eight-man active rosters, next-to-impossible minutes projections and the letters “R-E-S-T” listed on injury reports are in the past, and it’s full steam ahead on a little more predictability and a little less nonsense. Will there still will be a bunch of news to wade through? Of course, but that’s why the NewzGod is running the @AwesemoNBA Twitter account, where he’ll keep you updated of all the goings on leading up to tip of every game throughout the postseason. With that said, let’s get to work finding a few NBA DFS picks and strategies that could help us take down one of those massive contests over on DraftKings or FanDuel.