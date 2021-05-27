Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Shohei Ohtani | Today, 5/27/21

The Red Sox and Athletics were matching up this week for a three-game set pitting against each other the only two teams in the American League with 20 victories entering action today. For Boston’s part, they were coming off a good weekend in Baltimore, although they missed their chance on a sweep on Monday. There was a questionable managerial decision mixed in there, but it was really the offense that did the most damage. Well, damage to the cause of winning. They didn’t do any damage at the plate, which was kinda the problem. Despite Nathan Eovaldi bouncing back with a really solid night, it wasn’t enough as the Red Sox dropped their second in a row.