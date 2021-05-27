NBA Fantasy: Monkey Knife Fight Picks for Playoffs Round 1 Thursday, May 27
There are three series flipping cities today, with Game 3 being the make-or-break point for many matchups. There will be areas to exploit for NBA fantasy, and one of the sites for us to capitalize on this is Monkey Knife Fight. MKF features props for users to pick fantasy points, actual points, rebounds and more. You will be competing only against yourself. Also, the payout increases with contests that require more picks. While there are far too many contests to include them all in this article, let’s go through some of the best NBA fantasy Monkey Knife Fight picks to make for NBA Playoffs Round 1 games today.www.awesemo.com