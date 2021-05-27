newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Fantasy: Monkey Knife Fight Picks for Playoffs Round 1 Thursday, May 27

By Zach Brunner
awesemo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are three series flipping cities today, with Game 3 being the make-or-break point for many matchups. There will be areas to exploit for NBA fantasy, and one of the sites for us to capitalize on this is Monkey Knife Fight. MKF features props for users to pick fantasy points, actual points, rebounds and more. You will be competing only against yourself. Also, the payout increases with contests that require more picks. While there are far too many contests to include them all in this article, let’s go through some of the best NBA fantasy Monkey Knife Fight picks to make for NBA Playoffs Round 1 games today.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Little Big Shots#Double Points#Mkf Nba#Nba Fantasy Contest#Fantasy Points#Monkey Knife#Matchups#Contests#Jump Shots#Defensive Rebounds#Fight#Actual Points#Open Jumpers#Props
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA GPP Pivots: Saturday 5/15 Showdown Edition

A Showdown tournament is by definition, a one-game daily fantasy competition. Tonight, we have a big-time Showdown slate starting at 8:00 pm ET between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Daily fantasy strategies differ when approaching a Showdown slate compared to a classic slate. I am going to devote this article to plays/strategies specifically geared towards tonight’s Showdown competition for DraftKings, FanDuel, and YahooFantasy.
NBARepublic

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had so many powerful dunks on Thursday night, he tried to be mindful about not expending energy in celebrating too much. At the end of a demanding NBA regular season, the two-time MVP concedes there’s fatigue, even after he dominated with 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks closer to 2nd in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Bucks (45-25) pulled to within one game of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers (33-37) remained tied...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bucks, Heat meet in potential playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks, the highest-scoring team in the NBA and tied for the league lead in rebounds, will play host to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Milwaukee (45-25), which is currently on a 10-3 run, sits in third place in the Eastern Conference while scoring 120.2 points per game and grabbing 48.2 rebounds, tied with the Utah Jazz.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ESPN analysts size up Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks playoff series, offer predictions

May 17—ESPN, earlier this year, dumped the analyst who predicted the Heat would miss the playoffs, for reasons obviously unrelated. But two ESPN analysts who consistently give the Heat its due — Jalen Rose and Kendrick Perkins — believe Miami's playoff journey will be a short one because of the quality of Miami's first-round opponent.
NBAPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

NBA Daily Recap 5/13: Antetokounmpo's Double-double rallies Bucks pass Pacers 142-133

Bucks defeated Pacers 142-133 on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with a double-double of 40 points and 15 rebounds, while Khris Middleton contributed 22 points and Brook Lopez added 21 points in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Justin Holiday tallied 26 points and T.J. McConnell made 23 points for the Pacers. After this game, the Bucks (45-25) ranked #3 in the Eastern Conference with 2.0 games back to the top, while the Pacers (33-37) is behind the Bucks by another 12.0 games back and ranked #8 in the same conference.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Miami after 40-point game

Miami Heat (39-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 142-133 win against the Pacers. The Bucks are 29-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 28-12...
NBAthechestnutpost.com

Giannis drops 40 PTS & 15 REB on the Pacers in Bucks’ win!

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 win against the Indiana Pacers as he records 40 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST & 1 STL. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE. ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube:...
NBARotowire

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 40 points, 15 boards

Antetokounmpo tallied 40 points (14-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 35 minutes Thursday in a 142-133 win over Indiana. Antetokounmpo dominated a short-handed Pacers squad, making an ultra-efficient 14-of-18 shots and leading all players with 15 boards. Many of his baskets came on powerful dunks, though he also converted his lone three-point attempt. The superstar forward notched his second straight double-double and reached the 40-point mark for the second time in May. In his eighth NBA campaign, Antetokounmpo has further established his place as one of the league's top all-around performers. He is averaging 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season.
NBAdarnews.com

Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

DETROIT (AP) -- Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver (47-24). The...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers look to lock down playoff spot vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers aim to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers (41-30) will land a coveted top-six position with a victory or if the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland holds the...