FanDuel Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Roman Josi | 5/27

By Staff Writer
awesemo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL playoffs are underway and the FanDuel NHL DFS main slate brings us both games to build lineups from tonight. The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as they head into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens. As always, Awesemo is bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your FanDuel NHL lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Roman Josi is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Thursday, May 27.

www.awesemo.com
