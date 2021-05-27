NBA Player Props for Tonight: Tyler Herro Betting Pick & Predictions | 5/27/21

Herro finished with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 victory over the Celtics. Herro was fantastic for the Heat, especially after Jimmy Butler (eye) was unable to finish the game. Herro started the second half and if Butler is forced to miss time, he would likely be the primary beneficiary. As the Heat prepare to make a deep run into the playoffs, the hope is that Herro has moved on from his recent foot injury. If that is the case and he is ready to slide into a sizeable role once again, he could certainly put up some tasty fantasy numbers over the final three games of the regular season.