NBA Player Props for Tonight: Tyler Herro Betting Pick & Predictions | 5/27/21
The NBA playoffs roll on with three more matchups slated for Thursday evening. All eight series are now shifting arenas with Games 3 and 4 being at the lower-seeded team’s homecourt. It is still a bit weird to comprehend that this means the next two matchups in the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers series will take place at STAPLES Center. Nonetheless, what isn’t weird is continuing to stack up winning cards of NBA player props. Here are three more betting picks and predictions spanning each of tonight’s games, including a prop and odds for Dennis Schroder.www.awesemo.com