Veteran defensive lineman Reader ‘excited’ with progress in recovery from injury

By Laurel Pfahler, , Contributing Writer
Journal-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader still is working back slowly into football activities after suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 5 last season. Reader was one of three players working off to the side Tuesday during the Bengals’ first practice in Organized Team Activities (OTAs), but said afterward he is “feeling very good and confident” about his quad and the connected knee he is rehabbing.

