Cincinnati, OH

Findlay Market mural celebrates Asian Americans

By Bill Cieslewicz
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 2 days ago
The Asian American Cultural Association of Cincinnati has partnered with a local artist on the latest public art project at Findlay Market.

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

How 3CDC plans to get you back downtown

As the weather warms and businesses reopen, Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. wants residents and visitors to come to downtown Cincinnati. 3CDC, a nonprofit developer that works collaboratively with the city of Cincinnati and the state of Ohio, has launched a six-figure, eight-week marketing campaign that highlights the city’s downtown to encourage the public to re-engage with their favorite spots and visit new additions.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know, and don’t miss Lobstermania

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know before you start your busy business day:. After years of boasting about the influx of ever-expanding low-fare and ultra-low cost carriers at CVG, officials can brag about Alaska Airlines’ launch being a bona fide victory for business travelers in the region, who have watched for years as Delta Air Lines has reduced its presence and, in turn, some of the easy connectivity that came with it.