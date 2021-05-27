Cancel
📽️ Fantasy Football Rankings: The Top 5 Rookie WRs to Draft in 2021

By Nathan Joyce
Cover picture for the articleAwesemo NFL fantasy expert Dave “Loughy” Loughran continues his dive into the football world, giving out his fantasy football rankings for the Top 5 wide receivers for the 2021 season, and where you should be drafting them in your ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Best Ball and dynasty leagues this year. Undoubtedly, all eyes are flocking toward Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but what other rookie WRs should we be looking to snag in drafts? Let Loughy break it all down for you.

