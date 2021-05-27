newsbreak-logo
Fan at Pirates game: no mask, no shirt…no pants?!

By Andrew Limberg
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask at PNC Park, but it looks like one fan took it one step further. In an image captured by Barstool Sports, a fan at the ballpark on Thursday afternoon can be seen with shirt off and legs up (with nothing on his feet) over the seats in front of him, making it appear like he was in the nude.

