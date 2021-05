Aldi has been in the process of quietly rebranding the labels and packaging on some of its items, but the project is not staying quiet any longer. The chain's Barissimo brand coffee has new packaging that recently caught the eye of some Aldi art and design enthusiasts. If the response on social media is to be believed, the repackaging is a huge success. The new coffee packaging art is a hit with Aldi shoppers, with one fan liking it so much they took to Reddit to rave about it, posting a picture with the caption, "this is some nice coffee art."