Bellefonte softball beats Central Mountain for its first Class 5A district title

Bellefonte Red Raiders Varsity Claws Back, But Falls Just Short Against Central. Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Bellefonte Red Raiders Varsity’s effort to come back from down six runs in the fourth inning came up just short, as they fell 6-5 to Central on Tuesday. Bellefonte Red Raiders Varsity scored five runs in the failed comeback on a groundout by Braedyn Kormanic in the fourth, a walk by Nick Capparelle in the seventh, a walk by Derek Fravel in the seventh, a walk by Seth Shuey in the seventh, and a sacrifice fly by Max Rogers in the seventh.