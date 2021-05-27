Bellefonte softball beats Central Mountain for its first Class 5A district title
Bellefonte’s PIAA District 6 Class 5A championship game against Central Mountain was as advertised — and then some. After the game was suspended after three innings Wednesday tied at 1, Bellefonte went on the attack Thursday to win the district title 5-3 at Saint Francis University. Lexi Rogers pitched all seven innings and allowed three runs. Behind the plate catching her was Maddie Tice, who’s been with her since the beginning of their playing careers.www.centredaily.com