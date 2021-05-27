newsbreak-logo
Bellefonte, PA

Bellefonte softball beats Central Mountain for its first Class 5A district title

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellefonte’s PIAA District 6 Class 5A championship game against Central Mountain was as advertised — and then some. After the game was suspended after three innings Wednesday tied at 1, Bellefonte went on the attack Thursday to win the district title 5-3 at Saint Francis University. Lexi Rogers pitched all seven innings and allowed three runs. Behind the plate catching her was Maddie Tice, who’s been with her since the beginning of their playing careers.

#Little League#State Championships#Home Game#Go Game#Piaa District 6 Class#Saint Francis University#Central Mountain#Class 4a#5a#Loretto Bellefonte#District Championships#The Game#Score Gardner#Score Caitlyn Watson#Score Sara Dehaas
