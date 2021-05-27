NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Thursday, May 27th | Damian Lillard
Thursday, May 27, has a back-loaded three-game slate with the first Game 3’s of the playoffs. Two games are tipping off after 10 p.m. ET, which will offer additional time to strategize and counter the early game’s fantasy implications. Let’s look at the three-game main slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content, including the FREE NBA Deep Dive — the most in-depth article in the industry.www.awesemo.com