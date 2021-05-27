MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/27/21
Thursday’s slate of MLB DFS action splits somewhat differently between DraftKings and FanDuel, with the latter site leaving the seven-inning Reds vs Nationals game off the board and starting their slate at 8:10 ET. This takes the two best pitchers of the night off the board entirely on the blue site, while Sonny Gray and Stephen Strasburg are both interesting in short start situations on the DraftKings slate. Facing pitchers of that caliber in shortened starts limits the appeal of either team’s offense as a stack, despite the premium bats available on both sides. The home run picks below include the early game, but the Power Index and the bulk of this article will focus on the five games that appear across both slates.www.awesemo.com