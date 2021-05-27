newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/27/21

By Terry McBride
awesemo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s slate of MLB DFS action splits somewhat differently between DraftKings and FanDuel, with the latter site leaving the seven-inning Reds vs Nationals game off the board and starting their slate at 8:10 ET. This takes the two best pitchers of the night off the board entirely on the blue site, while Sonny Gray and Stephen Strasburg are both interesting in short start situations on the DraftKings slate. Facing pitchers of that caliber in shortened starts limits the appeal of either team’s offense as a stack, despite the premium bats available on both sides. The home run picks below include the early game, but the Power Index and the bulk of this article will focus on the five games that appear across both slates.

www.awesemo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Major League Baseball#Go Game#Optimal Picks#Home Run Ratings Check#Chicago White Sox#Los Angeles Dodgers#Oakland Athletics#San Francisco Giants#St Louis Cardinals#Mlb Dfs Pitchers#Cease#Iso#Aaa#Padres#Texas Rangers#Arizona Diamondbacks#Cincinnati Reds#Seattle Mariners#Top Pitchers Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Mariners prospect J-Rod extends HR streak

If Julio Rodríguez keeps hitting like this, he'll be on the fast track to follow fellow prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert to the big leagues. Rodríguez homered in a fourth consecutive game Sunday for High-A Everett, and for the fifth time in his last six games. The 20-year-old outfielder's...
MLBperutribune.com

Lewis, Seager lead Mariners to 5-2 win over Orioles

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night. Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth off...
MLBSFGate

L.A. Angels-Seattle Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani walks. Mike Trout homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Anthony Rendon grounds out to shallow infield, Dylan Moore to Ty France. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Justin Upton singles to center field. Albert Pujols flies out to deep right center field to Kyle Lewis.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Crucial home run extends lead

Lewis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run as Seattle beat Baltimore 5-2 Tuesday. Lewis' eighth-inning home run gave Seattle a 5-1 advantage and proved crucial as Baltimore tacked on a run in the top of the ninth. The blast extended Lewis' hitting streak to six games, although he only has one hit in each game, and brought his average to just below the Mendoza Line at .196.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Goes seven strong innings

Bassitt completed seven innings against Toronto on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander looked to be in line for a win when he departed after the seventh inning with Oakland up by a run. However, the bullpen couldn't fend off Toronto's bats, as the Blue Jays put up five runs in the eighth to keep Bassitt out of the win column. Still, it was another strong outing for the veteran hurler, who has now notched four straight quality starts, during which he has racked up a 32:4 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll carry a 3.70 overall ERA into his next start, which is currently lined up to come in Boston at the beginning of next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues raking during weekend

Lewis went 4-for-8 with two walks and a run in two weekend games against the Rangers, boosting his season average 36 points to .258. The slugging outfielder has progressively ramped up after going 3-for-22 over his first six games following a delayed start to the season. Lewis is slashing .325/.372/.500 with a double, two home runs, four RBI, three walks and four runs in the 43 plate appearances covering his subsequent 10 contests, and he'll enter Tuesday's interleague series opener versus the defending champion Dodgers with a three-game multi-hit streak.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Lewis batting fourth for Mariners on Friday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis gets the start in center field and will bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Angels. Taylor Trammell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lewis for 9.1 FanDuel points....
BaseballCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Collects three hits

Lewis went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rangers. Lewis produced his first multi-hit game since April 23. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year is slashing .222/.263/.426 in 14 games since returning from a knee injury that delayed the start of his season.
MLBFrankfort Times

Gallo 2 HRs, Rangers throw out Lewis at plate to top M's 9-8

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8 Saturday night. Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at...
MLBHastings Tribune

Seattle-Texas Runs

Mariners first. Mitch Haniger singles to shallow right field. Kyle Lewis singles to right field. Mitch Haniger to second. Kyle Seager walks. Kyle Lewis to second. Mitch Haniger to third. Ty France grounds out to second base, Nick Solak to Nate Lowe. Kyle Seager to second. Kyle Lewis to third. Mitch Haniger scores. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Kyle Seager to third. Kyle Lewis scores. Luis Torrens grounds out to shallow infield. J.P. Crawford out at second.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Bassitt pitches A's past Red Sox 3-2 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of American League division leaders. Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus hit RBI singles for the A's in the seventh inning as...
MLBDaily Freeman

Cleveland-Seattle Runs

Mariners first. Jarred Kelenic called out on strikes. Mitch Haniger homers to left field. Kyle Seager doubles to deep right field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Jose Marmolejos strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Indians 0. Mariners fourth. Kyle Seager walks. Kyle...
MLBYardbarker

'I Trust Him Against Anybody': Allard, King Helping Reverse Rangers' Bullpen Struggles

ARLINGTON, Texas — Heading into the spring training, the Texas Rangers bullpen was thought to be one of the strongest areas of the team. However, the Rangers couldn't even make it out of camp without losing four, maybe even five mainstays in the bullpen. Jonathan Hernández, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Joely Rodríguez, and Demarcus Evans all started the season on the Injured List. Martin and Rodríguez have since returned and pitched in big roles, but Evans is still working his way back. Hernández and Leclerc are both lost for all of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chris Bassitt strikes out 10 as Athletics nip Red Sox

Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead single during Oakland's two-run seventh as the Athletics tuned out the distraction of relocation rumors to earn a 3-2 win over the host Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series Tuesday night. Matt Olson and Elvis Andrus each drove in a run for Oakland,...
MLBMiami Herald

Athletics play Boston, aim to build on Bassitt’s solid showing

Oakland Athletics (22-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-15, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0, 3.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris...
MLBMLB

Stat of the Day: Lewis' HR ties Mr. Mariner

MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Mariners this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. Kyle Lewis' 20th career homer was a big one -- a three-run shot in the critical eighth inning. It also further etched his name in Mariners record books, tying him with Alvin Davis for the fastest in franchise history to that mark at 88 games. Lewis and Davis have bonded since Lewis broke into the Majors, but they’ve grown even closer since Lewis joined Mr. Mariner as a fellow Rookie of the Year.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Workhorse righties start for A's, Red Sox in series opener

The Oakland Athletics and the host Boston Red Sox will send their workhorses to the mound when the division leaders open a three-game series on Tuesday. Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA) will pitch opposite Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.62 ERA) in the series opener. Both pitchers leading their team in innings.
MLBdailyjournal.net

O’s Means throws MLB’s 3rd no-hitter of season, tops M’s 6-0

SEATTLE — The clubhouse celebration that awaited John Means was more than 50 years in the making for the Baltimore Orioles and more like a playoff berth being clinched rather than a Wednesday in May. Only a wild pitch in the dirt kept the Orioles from celebration perfection. That’s how...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Allows four runs in no-decision

Bassitt yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Twins. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Most of the damage against Bassitt came on a Max Kepler three-run shot in the second inning. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up another run in the third but got through the fourth and fifth frames without too much of a threat. His season ERA jumped to 3.88 through 53.1 innings. Bassitt is lined up to face the Angels on the road next weekend.