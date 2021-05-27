Cancel
DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Zach Hyman | 5/27

By Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL playoffs are underway! We get two critical games tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs are heavy favorites to win outright and are looking like the top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as they hold a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Zach Hyman is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Thursday, May 27.

