newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Pregnant Woman Saves Three Kids Drowning in Lake Michigan

By Tony LaBrie
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Manistee woman is feeling so thankful for being in the right place at the right time this week when she pulled three kids to safety that were struggling in Lake Michigan. Alyssa Dewitt was on the beach with her kids near the First Street Beach Pier when she noticed arms waving in the air from the water. Apparently, three kids under the age of 15 got pulled by rip currents out into Lake Michigan. There was no way these kids were going to get out of the situation they were in, so Dewitt who is five months pregnant jumped into action and called 911.

wmmq.com
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Manistee, MI
Accidents
Manistee, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#The Great Lakes#Accident#Ran Out Of Time#Pregnant#Kids#Rip Currents#Edge#This Week#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Memorial Days in Michigan: 1867-1932

Years, decades...even two or three centuries have gone by and we've basically celebrated Memorial Day the same way: Parades, American flags, cemetery gatherings, etc. This is not intended to be a long-winded article, but a look back at some of Michigan's past Memorial Day celebrations, parades, soldier's monuments, etc. If...
Posted by
94.9 WMMQ

Copper Harbor Michigan Bike Trails Open Early This Year

With warmer temperatures here, mountain bike season is getting an early start this year at Copper Harbor Trails. It’s considered one of the most popular bike trail systems in the midwest. The Keweenaw Peninsula is an absolutely beautiful area with a very nice trail system at the very tip of Michigan.
Saginaw, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

This Michigan Tick Could Cause a Red Meat Allergy

We know that ticks are nothing new to Michigan. However, last week we talked about how there's now a tick overload. Jean Tsao, associate professor in Fisheries and Wildlife and Large Animal Critical Sciences at MSU told MLive that it's mainly because of our mild winters as it allows for a longer breeding period.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

100 Ways to Celebrate Michigan DNR’s 100th Anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. What better way to celebrate that taking part in 100 ways to enjoy the great outdoors!. In a recent survey, it was revealed that people want to get outside. 51% of people said they wanted to drive to the nearest body of water, 49% want to visit a national monument, and 47% want to visit a state park.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan U.P. Braces For Tourist Surge During Labor Shortage

The weather is warm now and everybody is ready to head north, even though most businesses are excited to be active and doing business again, with the huge labor shortage it will be a big challenge. As Covid winds down merchants are expecting the surge to start during this Memorial Day weekend. With vaccinations doing well in Michigan and people feeling safe to travel they think it could be a record breaking year for business.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Horse On Michigan Freeway Corralled By Drivers [Video]

The horse running up I-75 near Monroe Tuesday may not win the Belmont Stakes, but it did cause an equal commotion. The horse somehow got into the southbound lanes of I-75, jamming up traffic in both directions, and causing a lot of double takes from drivers who couldn't believe what they were seeing.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Fireworks Laws That Your Neighbors Will Totally Ignore

It feels like the warm weather just got here. And the 4th of July is a ways off. But according to Michigan state law, fireworks season begins Memorial Day weekend. Honestly, it wouldn't be so bad if folks followed the law and were respectful to others. I mean I can live with the proposed 11:45 pm curfew. I'd even be fine with you going up to midnight. I get it.
RelationshipsPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Ohio Woman Runs Red Light in Front of Cops to Yell at Boyfriend

Who knew jealousy could be so dangerous in traffic?. In the early hours of Tuesday Morning 24-year-old woman was driving in a blind rage through the Eastern suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio. It was around 2:10 A.M. when Beachwood police were called into assist Lyndhurst police after this angry woman ran a stop light and refused to pull over according to Cleveland.com,
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

First Rabid Dog in 10 Years Detected in Michigan

Just as the warmer temps arrive and dog owners are out and about with their pooches, this is not the news we wanted to hear. A dog in Detroit has tested positive for rabies, state health officials announced. The 6 month old puppy is the first in Michigan since 2011 to test positive for rabies. According to the press release the dog was never vaccinated against rabies.
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Let This Lansing Couple’s Close Call Be A Boating Safety Reminder

As many of us here in Michigan get ready to get our boats out for the big upcoming holiday weekend, make sure you double-check all of your safety equipment. Boat owners should already know these; however, for those that either are new to things or just need a reminder, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has all the information you need when it comes to life-saving floatation devices and their requirements.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Mixed Emotions From Michigan Restaurant Owners On Lifted Curfew

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 11 p.m. curfews for bars and restaurants expires on June 1. I was actually talking to one of my friends about this the other day when we went out to eat. Do some restaurant and bar workers enjoy closing at 11 p.m. or are they looking forward to their hours returning to normal?
TrafficPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Drivers Voted Best in the U.S. For 2021

Despite all the road rage, construction, potholes, too-young drivers, too-old drivers, DUIs, speeding tickets, and driver substance abuse, Michigan drivers have been voted #1 – the best in the country. What does this actually mean?. It means it's based on the number of drivers that have clean driving records. The...