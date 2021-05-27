Michelle Zauner Is Not Quite Ready to Retire

The Wildflower Inn… where love blooms! Wildflower Season by Michelle Major is the first book in her new series,. Emma Cantrell left her socialite life behind and started anew in Magnolia, South Carolina. While visiting Magnolia for her family’s charitable foundation Emma fell in love with the town and fell in love with the rundown Niall Reed mansion as well. Emma ended up purchasing the mansion with the idea of turning it into an inn. She told herself she wasn’t running away but her self-esteem had been shattered. A very ugly divorce and a very disapproving mother were best left behind. Then a hundred year storm wrecked a major part of the mansion and with not enough money for repairs Emma found herself in a very difficult situation. Her ex-husband took all her money in the divorce settlement and her mother had disowned her because she left her position at the family charitable foundation. When Emma heard Holly Adam’s story about how the storm destroyed her wedding plans, Emma offered her place, the Wildflower Inn as a venue if she could find a contractor to make repairs in time and at a reasonable cost. And that’s how Emma met Cam. The beginning of her new life!