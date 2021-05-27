Michelle Zauner Is Not Quite Ready to Retire
The singer and author Michelle Zauner is entering a season she’s dubbing “banchan ajumma” summer. Banchan is the word for the small, assorted side dishes served alongside Korean entrees; ajumma is a maternal middle-aged Korean woman — a madam, if you will. “You know what we need to do?” Zauner says, mid-kimchee bite, at the restaurant Cho Dang Gol, tucked away three blocks above the main hub of New York City’s Koreatown. “There needs to be a circle of women who make banchan, like a potluck.” Better yet, she says, make it a summer retreat where all we do is pickle and marinate assorted vegetables.www.thecut.com