Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

City Offers $150 Lifeguard Hiring Incentive; City Pools to Open on Staggered Schedule

Posted by 
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
 13 days ago

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, a lifeguard shortage is threatening to delay summer fun at Tulsa Parks community pools.

All City pools were scheduled to open on June 5, but due to the lack of qualified lifeguard hires, pools will now open on a staggered schedule.

Starting June 7, for the first two weeks, the tentative schedule is as follows:

  • Whiteside – Open Mondays and Thursdays
  • Berry – Open Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Lacy – Open Wednesdays
  • McClure – Open Fridays

This schedule is subject to change at a moment’s notice. With fewer staff members, some areas and amenities may be closed or unavailable at certain times. If additional guards are hired, more pools will be open at the same time.

So far, only five lifeguards have been hired to work across the City's four public pools this summer.

“The pandemic created a perfect storm when it comes to recruiting for these summer jobs,” said Anna America, the City’s Chief of Culture and Recreation. “Our most successful recruiting efforts are at our local high schools, but we haven’t been able to host job fairs or get in touch with our younger generations who are looking for summer employment.”

Tulsa Parks must have 36 lifeguards to be considered fully staffed. In 2019, the department was able to successfully open all community pools with 24 employees.

This week, as a hiring incentive, Mayor Bynum approved a $150 signing bonus at the end of the first week and an additional $250 at the end of the season for new hires.

Lifeguard pay is $9.63 per hour.

Applicants need to be a strong swimmer, at least 16 years old and be certified in Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR for Pro-Rescuer, and First Aid. YWCA Lifeguarding certification also is accepted. Lifeguards who would like to teach American Red Cross swim lessons need to have Water Safety Instructor certification. If an applicant is not certified, they can work with the City’s Aquatics Coordinator to acquire certification. To apply, call Nick Pond, at (918) 596-2526 or email him at npond@cityoftulsa.org.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

20
Followers
446
Post
117
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa /ˈtʌlsə/ is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States. As of July 2019

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Job Fairs#Public Pools#City Staff#Additional Time#Staff Members#Job Applicants#Red Cross Lifeguarding#Cpr#Pro Rescuer#First Aid#American Red Cross#Lifeguard Pay#Open Fridays#Summer Employment#Community#Wednesdays Mcclure#Memorial Day Weekend#Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa, Oklahoma

City, TEDC Partner to Create Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator @ Moton; Tulsa City Council to Vote on Budget Amendment June 2

Today, the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) and Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) announced plans to provide $4 million to support the Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator @ Moton (GEIM), a new entrepreneurship hub in North Tulsa. The Tulsa City Council is expected to vote on the budget amendment authorizing...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa, Oklahoma

City of Tulsa Ransomware Update May 20

The City continues its ransomware response as crews work to get critical systems back online. On Thursday, May 6, the City’s Information Technology Department received notice that some servers were actively communicating with a known threat site and a ransomware attack was initiated on several City systems. A cybersecurity incident response team was assembled to assess the threat and disconnected the affected servers. The team immediately began isolating the affected systems and the attack moved quickly through the network, prompting the team to shut down all services to halt the attack.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa Parks Hosting 'Cost Recovery' Workshops To Determine Recreation Program Pricing

Tulsa Parks is hosting a series of workshops meant to engage community members in the development of recreation program pricing. "Tulsa Parks has engaged the services of GreenPlay, a nationally renowned parks and recreation management consulting firm to assist in developing a Department Cost Recovery Philosophy and Policy based on our community’s values for recreation programs and park services," the department says on its "Lets Talk Tulsa Parks" page. "This model... will assist us in developing a proactive and fiscally responsible process for program pricing."
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
news9.com

New Additions To ‘Faces Of Greenwood Timeline Experience’ Now Open For Tours

Several exhibits in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District aim to connect the public to an integral part of the city’s past. The Black Wall Street Alliance is welcoming guests to the “Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience” during the next several weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Faces of Greenwood...
Osage, OKKTUL

Osage Casinos raising minimum wage, offering $1,000 sign-on bonus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage Casinos announced Monday that it's raising the minimum wage for hourly employees to $12 an hour and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to select positions. The wage increase goes into effect immediately for current employees. The company says it seeks to hire new employees in...
Tulsa County, OKTulsa World

For the record: Building permits

(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.) 21-085736 — Project Koda—Secondary Guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $73,500.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa County Parks hiring for summer 2021

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks and Recreation announced that it is hiring summer 2021 positions for camp counselors, lifeguards, umpires, and splash park monitors. The county operates the Bixby Community Center, Buddy LaFortune Community Center, Chandler Community Center, O’Brien Recreation Center, and South County Recreation Center (SoCo). The...