The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a male with failing to comply with Quarantine Act. The Government of Canada has put in place emergency measures to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern in Canada. On entering Canada a person must quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for signs and symptoms. Compliance with the requirements is subject to verification and enforcement. One of the requirements is for a person to go directly to their place of quarantine without delay and stay there for the duration of their quarantine.