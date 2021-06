Everyone knows 2020 was a rough year, but no one knows that better than the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, their players, staff, and fans. This video shows just how much damage the August 2020 derecho caused to ImOn Ice Arena, also known as The Stable, the home of the Roughriders. Still, I love the uplifting message of the video from the Roughriders who posted on their Facebook page earlier today, 'The Comeback is Always Stronger than the Setback!' It's a theme they've continued to use as they awaited major work at the arena in advance of a new season of hockey.