Atlanta, GA

Dragon Con says it’s going back to in-person, offering virtual events as well

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Moao_0aDi8MW700

ATLANTA — Dragon Con will be live and in-person once again this year. Like most festivals and conventions last year, Dragon Con was canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Dragon Con held a live-streamed convention last year that featured classic panels and original programming.

This year, it’s back to normal. The convention will be held Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2021.

“We all know that Dragon Con is awesome and we all need a break from the reality of the past 15 months. Our goal, as always, is to have a safe and fun convention,” Dragon Con said in an update to its website. “This year, protecting the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, exhibitors, and guests as well as the hotel and restaurant employees who help make it all work means that we will have to make some changes.”

Organizers of this year’s convention said they are taking a hybrid approach to Dragon Con, offering the convention virtually as well.

“The very best part of Dragon Con is the community. We know that you have each other’s backs, that you care for your fellow fan, and that you will follow the rules because it’s the right thing to do. We trust you to make good decisions,” Dragon Con said.

Festival organizers said they will be following the latest guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy at this year’s convention.

For more information about tickets and this year’s convention, CLICK HERE.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
