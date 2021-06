As a kid and even now, I love playing Nintendo. I personally believe it always has been and will be the ultimate system. From the NES, to the Gamecube, to the now ever popular Switch, the staple of that company has easily been Super Mario Brothers. The game has seen so many developments, like branching out from the Mario Brothers games, into it's own world, into a board game like Mario Party, and also sports games, like the upcoming Mario Golf Super Rush being released in one month on June 25th. There is even an actual Super Mario World coming to Florida within the next 5 years.