newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Summer Entertainment and Education on the Farm

By Editorial
woodbridgetownnews.com
 3 days ago

Our vegetable CSA is almost sold out for this year, so sign up right away to enjoy a season of fresh, organic produce from the farm. Weekly distribution begins in mid-June: Full share – $695; Half share – $370; www.MassaroFarm.org/join-our-csa. New this year is an Egg CSA: get one dozen...

woodbridgetownnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Industry
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
New Haven, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#A La Carte#Vegetable Gardens#Local Food#Music Education#Seasonal Food#Organic Food#Massarofarm#Csa#Special Farm Tour#Massaro Community Farm#Farming#Beekeeping Workshop#Organic Produce#Growing Vegetables#Organic Seedlings#Winter Squash#Home Gardeners#Tomatoes#Seasonal Subscribers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
bakingbusiness.com

Frito-Lay expanding Connecticut snacks plant

HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Where’s The Principal Posting ?

(Opinion) “When can we expect the Principalship of the Barack Obama Magnet University School to be posted and the search and screen process to begin?”. This was the question asked at the May 10 meeting of the New Haven Board of Education. The question was a moot one, because that very same day the interview process of candidates for that position had begun. Yet the question deserves an answer.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Arts On Call Brings Sunshine In The Rain

Sunday afternoon offered a few hints of another city summer on the horizon: a short burst of rain followed by a sunny break in the sky, the sound of music blasting from open car windows, and two International Festival of Arts and Ideas programs coming together to celebrate. Nekita Waller...
Middletown Press

Reigning Miss New Haven drops in Branford to prepare for Miss CT competition

BRANFORD — Among the hundreds of young women having their gowns fitted, lengthened, shortened or otherwise altered at Lucy’s Tailor this spring, there may well be a future Miss Connecticut, or even a Miss USA or Miss Universe, in their midst. Like many of those young women, Khadesia Walker, the...
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Open Madison up to everyone

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn’t our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have “left the nest,” elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?
West Haven, CTNew Haven Chargers

'What Founder's Day Means to Me'

This year, Founders Day was particularly meaningful, as it was a fun and engaging way for the University community to safely come together to commemorate the University’s 101st birthday, as well as celebrate our resilience and Charger pride. April 26, 2021 marked the University of New Haven’s 101st birthday!. I...