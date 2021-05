FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The game times for Arkansas’ first three games of the 2021 season are set. The Razorbacks will kick off Sam Pittman’s second season on The Hill on Sept. 4 against rice at 1 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+. The Hogs and Owls will meet for the first time since 1991, Arkansas’ last year in the Southwest Conference. The Razorbacks are 35-29-3 all time against Rice dating back to 1919.