Vermont midfielder Griffin Fenech desperately searched for space as the shot clock ticked down, but instead lost the ball on a trail check resulting in a shot-clock violation. Off the restart, Alex Smith launched the ball forward to fellow midfielder Joshua Coffman who found Jared Bernhardt just outside the crease for his fifth goal of the day. That nifty backhand finish was emblematic of Maryland’s effectiveness, consistently converting transition offense off of Vermont’s 22 turnovers. 15 of those 22 turnovers came in the first half.