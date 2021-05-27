How to Stay Safe While Hiking This Summer
While we've all had very different experiences over the past year, there was one that was universal: The outdoors was a safe haven. Dining, socializing, and celebrating all moved into the open air, and exercising did, too. Some people started running or biking; others picked up a jump rope or tennis racket. And a whole bunch of us headed for hiking trails. In 2020, the number of hikes logged on AllTrails—the largest hiking and trail-specific navigation app—jumped 171 percent compared with 2019.www.health.com