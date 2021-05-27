How to Stay Safe While Hiking This Summer

For nature lovers, perhaps nothing is more enjoyable than packing up the camping gear, traveling to a favorite campsite and getting away from it all while sleeping under the stars. Such an experience can be transforma-tive, turning first-time campers into lifelong enthusiasts. The opportunity to turn youngsters into nature enthusiasts who can’t wait to spend time outside may be one reason why so many families go camping. A 2018 report Kamp-grounds of America found that 52 percent of campers have children, making camping among the most popular and family-friendly ways to enjoy the great outdoors. Camping with youngsters can help fami-lies make lasting memories. Parents who have never before taken their children camping may benefit from employing a few strategies to make the trip as fun as possible.