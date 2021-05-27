City of Joliet Water Conservation Committee Meeting

The City of Joliet Water Conservation Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Second Floor, at Joliet City Hall, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois, to discuss the following:

As Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan continues, Governor Pritzker is moving Illinois forward to a Bridge to Phase 5 mitigation on Friday, May 14, 2021. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the capacity in Council Chambers will remain at 18 members of the public.

During meetings, any member of the public physically present in the Council Chambers in excess of the limit will be asked to wait in another room with live feed to the meeting until the Citizens To Be Heard on Agenda Items section or Public Comments section of the meeting has commenced. Speakers will be rotated into Council Chambers to allow everyone an opportunity to speak.

Pursuant to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Guidelines, it is recommended that any individual appearing in-person wear a face-covering to cover their nose and mouth.

Citizens who are unable to attend the meeting can email comments in advance of the meeting to publiccomment@joliet.gov.

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Minutes 2-3-21

Minutes 5-5-21

CITIZENS TO BE HEARD ON AGENDA ITEMS

NOTE: There is a new temporary procedure for public speaking. Details can be found on the Joliet.gov “Public Comments” web page. This section is for anyone wanting to speak regarding items listed on the agenda, except for items listed under Public Hearing. Anyone speaking on an agenda item is entitled to speak for a maximum of 4 minutes. It is not a question and answer period and staff and the Water Conservation Subcommittee do not generally respond to public comments. Please note speakers who engage in conduct injurious to the harmony of the Water Conservation Subcommittee shall be called to order by the Presiding Officer and may forfeit the opportunity to speak.

DISCUSSION: REBATE PROGRAMS UPDATE - RAIN BARREL INCREASE

DISCUSSION: WEBSITE UPDATES

DISCUSSION: INTERN INTRODUCTION

DISCUSSION: RESTAURANT INITIATIVE UPDATE

DISCUSSION: COMMUNITY WATER CONSERVATION EFFORTS

DISCUSSION: EDUCATION EFFORTS FOR AREA SCHOOLS - UPDATE

DISCUSSION: ISTC WATER AUDITS UPDATE

DISCUSSION: ILLINOIS PLUMBING CODE UPDATE

DISCUSSION: FUTURE OF THE WATER CONSERVATION SUBCOMMITTEE

NEW OR OLD BUSINESS, NOT FOR FINAL ACTION OR RECOMMENDATION

ADJOURNMENT

This meeting will be held in an accessible location. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Christa M. Desiderio, City Clerk, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois 60432 at (815) 724-3780.