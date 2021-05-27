A First Taste of RH Gallery’s Rooftop Restaurant, a Glass-Encased Garden on Knox Street
A must-try at RH Rooftop Restaurant is the popular RH Burger. (Photo by R2ro Photography) Earlier this month, we got a glimpse of the first RH Gallery furniture store in Texas, which smartly landed in Dallas’ rapidly evolving Knox neighborhood. The 70,000-square-foot store impressed with its innovative take on the home design shopping experience. But the standout was clear: the RH Rooftop Restaurant and Park on the third floor of the new space.www.papercitymag.com