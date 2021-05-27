Westford Wildlife Watch
Laura Tangley writes about how chickadees forage in tree tops for caterpillars and other insects. She will ignore others to go farther away to native trees, especially oak. Rajbhandary, an intern at Smithsonian Migratory Bird Cdenter, and Desiree Narango at University of Delaware conducted a three-year study on now non-native trees in cities and suburbs affect the availability of food for birds, focusing on chickadees. Doug Talamy , American entomologist and professor, University of Delaware, states that 80% of suburbia is landscaped with plants from Asia.www.wickedlocal.com