newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools won't hold back students with failing grades

By Yon Pomrenze, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Baltimore City Public Schools announced a new grading policy Tuesday that will allow the district to move tens of thousands of students who have failed at least one class up to the next grade level. The students will be assessed in the fall to complete their missed course work during the next school year.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Second Grade#High School Students#Public High Schools#School Year#Grade Level#Baltimore City Schools#Wypr Sheliah Kast#Cnn#Eighth Grades#Twelfth Graders#Virtual Class Attendance#Sixty Three Percent#Multiple Opportunities#Fall#Policy#Multiple Onramps#Correction#Recognition#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Second Round of Nonprofit Relief Fund Dollars to Support Baltimore Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19

(Monday, May 17, 2021) — Today, in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that nonprofit organizations located in Baltimore City will be eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding to help address the ongoing negative financial impacts of COVID-19. The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund...