‘Shadow And Bone’ Edges ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Atop Nielsen Weekly Streaming Chart

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone edged out the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu to top Nielsen’s weekly ranking of streaming viewership in the U.S. Shadow and Bone, an 8-episode series based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling novels, is produced by Stranger Things outfit 21 Laps Entertainment. Nielsen...

deadline.com
