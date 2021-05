A play tent is the ultimate accessory because it can be used in so many different ways. You can imagine you’re inside a ship, a castle, a submarine, a restaurant — anything! With windows and doors, you can serve friends from your food truck or scare them from inside your haunted house. Best of all, they are lightweight and easy to set up and fold up, and you can move them anywhere in the house or even out in the yard. They’re perfect for solo play, a reading nook, or playdate entertainment for any age, from toddlers to elementary school.