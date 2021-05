A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the community that represents hope. One of the advantages of a hometown hospital like ours is the personal touch level of care every patient receives when they walk through the doors. It’s the type of care people deserve, and the type of care you may not find when you go out of town for healthcare. At Macon Community Hospital, it’s easy to treat you like family because our patients typically are our neighbors, friends and actual family!