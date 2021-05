WHITINGHAM- The Twin Valley varsity softball team had a rough first game of the season at Poultney a couple of weeks ago, losing to the Blue Devils 25-4. On Thursday, May 6, the Wildcats hoped to return the favor when they hosted Poultney. For a while it looked like the Wildcats were capable of staying with the state’s top-ranked D4 team. But after a close inning and a half, the Blue Devils took advantage of timely hitting and some Twin Valley fielding errors to pull away for another 25-4 mercy-rule-shortened win.