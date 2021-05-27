Top 10 St. Charles, Illinois home sales for 2020

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21 P 270 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Williw Cox 38W127 Rosewood Lane Batavia, IL 60510 Date and Place of Death: March 12, 2021, Batavia, IL PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS and CLAIMANTS ONLY 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Willie Cox who died on March 12, 2021, a resident of Batavia, Illinois 2. The Representative for the estate is: Allyn Cox, 1S311 Euclid Ave., Villa Park, IL 60181 and Allison Gatlin, 4526 W. Grenshaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60624. 3. The Attorney for the estate is: Deanna L. Aguinaga-Walker, DLAW, PC, 28 N First St., Ste. 101, Geneva, IL 60134. 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before November 12, 2021. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Road, St Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). Signature of Executor(s) /s/ Allyn Cox /s/ Allison Gatlin Published in Daily Herald May 12, 19, 26, 2021 (4563465) , posted 05/12/2021.