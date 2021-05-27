Cancel
Saint Charles, IL

Top 10 St. Charles, Illinois home sales for 2020

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 7 days ago

These are the top 10 home sales for St. Charles, Illinois in 2020, calculated for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, according to BlockShopper.com. In 2020, there were 23 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $243,500 in St. Charles.

dupagepolicyjournal.com
Batavia, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21 P 270 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Williw Cox 38W127 Rosewood Lane Batavia, IL 60510 Date and Place of Death: March 12, 2021, Batavia, IL PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS and CLAIMANTS ONLY 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Willie Cox who died on March 12, 2021, a resident of Batavia, Illinois 2. The Representative for the estate is: Allyn Cox, 1S311 Euclid Ave., Villa Park, IL 60181 and Allison Gatlin, 4526 W. Grenshaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60624. 3. The Attorney for the estate is: Deanna L. Aguinaga-Walker, DLAW, PC, 28 N First St., Ste. 101, Geneva, IL 60134. 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before November 12, 2021. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Road, St Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). Signature of Executor(s) /s/ Allyn Cox /s/ Allison Gatlin Published in Daily Herald May 12, 19, 26, 2021 (4563465) , posted 05/12/2021.
Illinois Statestcharlesil.gov

St. Charles Police Release April Distracted Driving Grant Numbers

The St. Charles Police Department worked in conjunction with the state of Illinois to bring awareness and conduct enforcement regarding distracted driving and the crashes that often directly result from drivers not focusing on the road. During the month-long campaign that took place at various times and dates across both...
Batavia, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Batavia Enterprises announces new website and cohesive branding

Batavia Enterprises recently announced their rebranded and updated websites to better define, and detail services provided by BEI Commercial Real Estate, Miscella Real Estate and In Towne-Self Storage. The rebrand also aligns the partnership, wonderful referral sources and commitment to their customers throughout many aspects of real estate. To check...
Kane County, ILPosted by
The Voice

May 7, 2021

Applications for Kane County Board Member, District 13 (parts of St. Charles and Geneva) Kane County is seeking applicants for the position of Kane County Board Member, District 13 (parts of St. Charles and Geneva) to fulfill the remaining vacancy due to the resignation of former Board Member, Steve Weber. A Kane County Board member is an elected office whose duties are outlined in...
Saint Charles, ILDaily Herald

St. Charles Kiwanis giving back to the community

When seven St. Charles Kiwanians, along with three family members, cleaned up a block-long area behind a local Jewel store late last month, it made perfect sense. Kiwanis is a service club -- it's what they do. But, why was a St. Charles club helping a store in Elburn? It...