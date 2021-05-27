newsbreak-logo
SVL basketball all-stars named

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 2 days ago

SOUTHERN VERMONT- The Southern Vermont League recently announced all-star selections for the winter 2021 basketball season, voted on by opposing coaches, and a number of area athletes and coaches made the list. The full text of this article is only available to online subscribers. Are you an online subscriber? Click...

www.dvalnews.com
Sportsthelcn.com

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Walker named to A-10 All-Rookie Team, while DeRock stars at Herkimer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – St. Bonaventure University softball freshman Grace Walker has been selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team, conference officials announced Thursday. Walker was a multiple-time Livingston Conference All-Star during her stellar career with perennial power Caledonia-Mumford. Walker, a native of Caledonia, played in 21 games in her...
Lawndale, CADaily Breeze

Roundup: Mary Star girls basketball remains undefeated

The Mary Star girls basketball team improved to 12-0 with Saturday’s 50-41 win over Lawndale. Andrea Lopez scored 21 points. She hit six 3-pointers in the game. Madison Watts had 13 points and eight rebounds, Isabella Serrano had six points, five steals and three assists and Cristina Camacho finished with six points.
Tennisallsportstucson.com

2021 TENNIS ALL-STARS

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017, a 2019 AZ Education News award winner and he has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is the Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019 and he is a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. Contact Andy Morales at amoralesmytucson@yahoo.com.
Queensbury, NYPost-Star

Five Queensbury players named Class A football all-stars

Five players from Queensbury were named first-team all-stars for the Class A Grasso division for the Fall II season. The Spartans finished 2-3 in the pandemic-delayed and condensed season. Chosen for the first-team offense from Queensbury were running back Jason Rodriguez and lineman Zach Cunningham. First-team defenders were defensive end...
High Schoolwarrensburgstarjournal.com

Warrensburg names next girls basketball coach

Warrensburg girls basketball will have a new coach for the 2021-'22 season. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you are...
Kentucky Statefalmouthoutlook.com

Wildcats are All Stars

The Kentucky State Region All Star Bowling Championship was held on April 25, 2021 in Louisville Kentucky at Fern Valley Strikes and Spares. Each region sent 12 of their best bowlers to represent their region at the competition. Pendleton County Wildcat bowlers Koby Brewer, Kyan Brewer, Bradley Brann along with 9 additional bowlers from various schools were selected to represent Region 5. Wildcat Assistant Coach Ronnie Hutchison was also selected to the coaching staff for the team.
Louisville, KYThe Crunch Zone

Ross McMains Named Assistant Coach for UofL Basketball

Ross McMains, who has served in varied roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years, has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Louisville under head coach Chris Mack. “I am thrilled to announce our newest...
San Antonio, TXHill Country Passport

TABC All-Star

Presley Young, BHS senior, was invited to play in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Game May 13 at Paul Taylor Arena in Northside ISD in San Antonio. Young played on the Aqua team and scored seven points. The Aqua team defeated the Purple team 80-73. Young, right, is pictured with Blanco girls basketball coach Matt Karnes.
Lifestylezagsblog.com

Class of 2022 star Dior Johnson announces his top 5.

Class of 2022 star Dior Johnson announces his top five, he announced Thursday via Twitter. Ranked the No.1 point guard in 2022 per 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-3 guard from Centennial in California is down to the NBL, Oregon, Washington, Kentucky, and Alabama. Kentucky this week offered fellow Class of 2022 stars...
College Sportsthedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball 2021 signee Tamar Bates named a Jordan Brand All-American

Indiana class of 2021 signee Tamar Bates was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster that was released on Saturday. The 6-foot-5 Bates recently became a 5-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite after several rating services bumped him up in the rankings. IU formally announced the addition of Bates...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Name, image and likeness can save college basketball from losing top stars to G League

The NCAA is finally allowing players to profit from their success. Too little, too late?. Allowing college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness is the best solution to the problem of them being underpaid. Yes, underpaid. I will stipulate that education and all of the contacts given to D1 athletes is worth something, just not worth what they’re producing for their schools.
Oshkosh, WIplymouth-review.com

Luedtke, two others named all-stars

Defensive back Jack Luedtke is one of three Panthers selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's all-star game July 17 in Oshkosh. Fellow seniors and offensive linemen Evan Ladwig (Iowa State) and Austin Zeeveld (Winona State) are also on the North team that will play at 6 p.m. at Titan Stadium.