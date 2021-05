June is Pride Month, and these 18 brands are stepping up and giving back to the LGBTQIA+ community. Pride Month originated as a way to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York City that ended in June of 1969. The Stonewall Riots were spontaneous demonstrations by the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. A tipping point in the Gay Liberation Movement, the community initially commemorated the Stonewall Riots for a day in the end of June, but it has since evolved to a month-long commemoration.