Sarasota County, FL

Still need a vaccine? There will be plenty of clinics in Sarasota County in the coming days

Herald Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of vaccine pop-up clinics are taking place in Sarasota County in upcoming days for those still waiting to get vaccinated. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will host a walk-up Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those ages 12 and up at the George Mullen Activity Center at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. A parent or guardian must be present for those under the age of 18. A second dose vaccine clinic will be held at North Port High School on June 19.

www.heraldtribune.com
