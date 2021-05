The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. On April 27, Human Rights Watch released a comprehensive 200 page report detailing the human rights violations being committed on the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. More specifically, for the first time ever, Human Rights Watch made the informed and evidence-based assessment that the actions of the Israeli government with regard to its treatment of the Palestinian people has crossed the threshold qualifying it as apartheid.