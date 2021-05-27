View more in
Video Games
Celebrities|Posted byReuters
What's in a name? An angry spat between Harry, Meghan and the BBC
Just days after the birth of their second child, named after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have become embroiled in a spat with the BBC, along with a threat of legal action, over whether they had consulted the monarch first. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and...
Video Games|nichegamer.com
Niche Spotlight – Solasta: Crown of the Magister
Today’s Niche Spotlight is Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a tactical turn-based, party-driven RPG by Tactical Adventures. Create a party of adventurers and explore the ancient ruins and forgotten dungeons of the world of Solasta. Solasta: Crown of the Magister uses the Dungeons and Dragons SRD 5.1 Ruleset under license by Wizards of the Coast, and recently left Early Access.
Behind Viral Videos|newslanes.com
How to get a crown on TikTok
TikTok has blossomed in the US, where its monthly active user figures currently threaten Facebook and Twitter. The social media platform launched nearly five years ago in September 2016 but didn’t explode into the mainstream until recently. Most of its 689 million monthly user base remains in the US, and to push it around the world, it has adopted a new feature; crowns.
Movies|newsbrig.com
Tillotama Shome Wins the Best Actor Award at 23rd UK Asian Film Festival For Raahgir
Actor Tillotama Shome has made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival. Taking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she has won the award for her film ‘Raahgir: The Wayfarers’, which is directed by Goutam Ghose. Shot in Jharkhand, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three strangers, who live on a daily wage basis. Sheer Qorma: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta’s LGBTQ+ Short Movie to Be Opening Film at Vienna’s International Queer Minorities Film Festival!
Movies|Screendaily
Joanna Hogg, Clio Barnard, Jonas Carpignano titles among Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight 2021 selection
Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II will be among the 24 features world premiering in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, running July 7-17 this year. The non-competitive Cannes parallel section, overseen by French directors guild the Société des Réalisateurs (SRF), has unveiled an eclectic 2021 line-up...
Movies|NME
Scott Pilgrim to receive 10th anniversary re-release in UK cinemas
Edgar Wright has announced that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will return to UK cinemas for a limited theatrical run. Taking to Twitter, the director confirmed that to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary a select few venues across the country will be showing it on the big screen across June.
Movies|First Showing
Isabelle Huppert is 'Mama Weed' in US Trailer for 'La Daronne' Film
"What are you, small-timers?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for an indie drug dealer dark comedy called Mama Weed, originally known as La Daronne (or The Mum) in French. This already opened in France last year, and is finally getting a US release this summer. The German title for this is also Eine Frau mit berauschenden Talenten, which translates to A Woman with Intoxicating Talents - a much more enticing title, too. Ha! A translator working for the police gets involved in the other side of drug dealing. Her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. So she switches sides and gets the nickname "Mama Weed". Isabelle Huppert stars as Patience Portefeux, with a cast including Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry, and Nadja Nguyen. Adapted from the novel "The Godmother" by Hannelore Cayre, and nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay César Award, this is a "clever French crime caper featuring an impeccably charming performance from the legendary" Huppert. Looks like a good time.
Movies|/Film
New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Has Begun Filming
Evil Dead Rise, the first new Evil Dead movie since the 2013 remake, is now filming. The new entry in the series hails from The Hole In the Ground filmmaker Lee Cronin, with Evil Dead grandaddies Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell on board as executive producers. And while you may...
Theater & Dance|mytheatremates.com
NEWS: Christopher Haydon announces his inaugural season at the Rose Theatre Kingston
Having been appointed Rose Theatre’s artistic director in January 2020, Christopher Haydon was prevented from announcing his inaugural season until now due to Covid-19. With an emphasis on the female voice, the season will include five Rose Original productions – including two world premieres and a new version of an epic Brechtian masterpiece.
Movies|seattlepi.com
Horror Thriller 'CURS>R,' Starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, Joins Anton's Cannes Slate
Producer and financier Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “His Dark Materials” and “The Night House,” has announced that its latest production, the feature film “CURS>R,” has wrapped principal photography in the U.K. A dark twist on the ‘80s gaming obsession, the horror thriller stars Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education,” “Greed,” “Hugo”), Iola Evans (“The 100,” “Carnival Row”) and Eddie Marsan (“Sherlock Holmes,” “The Gentlemen,” “Happy Go Lucky”).
Home & Garden|Posted bynewschain
Queen marks Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him
The Queen has poignantly marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband. The monarch received the gift from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and watched it placed in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary on Thursday.
TV Series|Deadline
Dominic Cooper & Douglas Booth To Star In Spaghetti Western TV Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’
Preacher star Dominic Cooper and Douglas Booth, who starred in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, are starring in spaghetti western drama series That Dirty Black Bag. The series, which comes from Bron Studios and Italian producer Palomar, is currently in production in Italy, Spain and Morocco. It is centered...
Movies|GeekTyrant
BLACK SITE Director Sophia Banks Teaming With HACKSAW RIDGE Producers to Make Female Survival Movie STREET RAT ALLIE
Director Sophia Banks (Unregistered, Proxy) has gained some popularity as she stepped up to helm next year’s action flick Black Site, which is set to star Michelle Monaghan, Jai Courtney, and Jason Clarke. Now she has her next project lined up as well, with the female survival movie Street Rat Allie. She will team up with Hacksaw Ridge producing trio Bill Mechanic, Paul Currie, and Rick Nicita.
Public Health|CNN
He flew to India to see his parents sick with Covid. Now, this Arizona man is unable to get back to his pregnant wife
(CNN) — At the end of April, both of Pallav Jha's parents contracted Covid-19 in India. When his mom called to deliver the news of his dad's declining health, Jha knew he had be with them, which meant leaving his pregnant wife and 4-year-old son behind in Arizona. "I am...
POTUS|Posted byFox News
National Geographic editor mocked for literally playing 'race card'
The top editor for National Geographic was mocked on Monday when she literally played the race card in an email, calling herself, "white, privileged, with much to learn." National Geographic editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg had the unusual line beneath her signature, in an message to readers promoting the magazine's "race card" project that encouraged personal "six-word micro-essays about race."
Movies|allthatsinteresting.com
The Short, Sad Life Of Dina Sanichar, The Feral Boy Who Inspired ‘The Jungle Book’
Dina Sanichar was raised by wolves in India's Uttar Pradesh jungle until hunters found him in 1867 and brought him to an orphanage. He would later serve as Rudyard Kipling's inspiration for the character of Mowgli. Rudyard Kipling’s novel The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli: a boy who...
Celebrities|freenews.live
The Queen invited Prince Harry to a reconciliatory dinner without Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth is waiting for Prince Harry to come to her for a conciliatory dinner. The royal lady has already sent a corresponding invitation to America, where her youngest grandson now lives. After the daughter of Harry and Megan was born, Elizabeth was one of the first to congratulate the...
Behind Viral Videos|Posted byDaily Mirror
Couple buy home without viewing first and discover secret room behind wardrobe
A couple who purchased their house without going to view it first was left stunned when they found a hidden room they weren't told about. TikToker Raine, who goes by Sissyhandshaw online, shared the discovery on TikTok in a video that has since been viewed almost 16 million times. The...
Los Angeles, CA|thesource.com
Legendary Crip Co-Founder Monster Kody Dead At 57
According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old. Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika...
Family Relationships|Upworthy
2 awesome strangers brought gifts for a newborn baby after receiving a misdirected text.
What happens when the proudest moment of a parent's life is also the strangest?. Just ask Mark and Lindsey Lashley from Georgia. On March 19, they welcomed their first child Cason, a healthy baby boy, into the world. Nothing out of the ordinary there. Then Cason's grandmother decided to send...