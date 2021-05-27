Cancel
Video Games

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

soundtrack.net
 13 days ago
Video Games

Niche Spotlight – Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a tactical turn-based, party-driven RPG by Tactical Adventures. Create a party of adventurers and explore the ancient ruins and forgotten dungeons of the world of Solasta. Solasta: Crown of the Magister uses the Dungeons and Dragons SRD 5.1 Ruleset under license by Wizards of the Coast, and recently left Early Access.
Behind Viral Videos

How to get a crown on TikTok

TikTok has blossomed in the US, where its monthly active user figures currently threaten Facebook and Twitter. The social media platform launched nearly five years ago in September 2016 but didn’t explode into the mainstream until recently. Most of its 689 million monthly user base remains in the US, and to push it around the world, it has adopted a new feature; crowns.
Movies

Tillotama Shome Wins the Best Actor Award at 23rd UK Asian Film Festival For Raahgir

Actor Tillotama Shome has made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival. Taking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she has won the award for her film ‘Raahgir: The Wayfarers’, which is directed by Goutam Ghose. Shot in Jharkhand, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three strangers, who live on a daily wage basis. Sheer Qorma: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta’s LGBTQ+ Short Movie to Be Opening Film at Vienna’s International Queer Minorities Film Festival!
Movies

Scott Pilgrim to receive 10th anniversary re-release in UK cinemas

Edgar Wright has announced that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will return to UK cinemas for a limited theatrical run. Taking to Twitter, the director confirmed that to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary a select few venues across the country will be showing it on the big screen across June.
Movies

Isabelle Huppert is 'Mama Weed' in US Trailer for 'La Daronne' Film

"What are you, small-timers?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for an indie drug dealer dark comedy called Mama Weed, originally known as La Daronne (or The Mum) in French. This already opened in France last year, and is finally getting a US release this summer. The German title for this is also Eine Frau mit berauschenden Talenten, which translates to A Woman with Intoxicating Talents - a much more enticing title, too. Ha! A translator working for the police gets involved in the other side of drug dealing. Her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it. So she switches sides and gets the nickname "Mama Weed". Isabelle Huppert stars as Patience Portefeux, with a cast including Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry, and Nadja Nguyen. Adapted from the novel "The Godmother" by Hannelore Cayre, and nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay César Award, this is a "clever French crime caper featuring an impeccably charming performance from the legendary" Huppert. Looks like a good time.
Movies/Film

New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Has Begun Filming

Evil Dead Rise, the first new Evil Dead movie since the 2013 remake, is now filming. The new entry in the series hails from The Hole In the Ground filmmaker Lee Cronin, with Evil Dead grandaddies Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell on board as executive producers. And while you may...
Movies

Horror Thriller 'CURS>R,' Starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, Joins Anton's Cannes Slate

Producer and financier Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “His Dark Materials” and “The Night House,” has announced that its latest production, the feature film “CURS>R,” has wrapped principal photography in the U.K. A dark twist on the ‘80s gaming obsession, the horror thriller stars Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education,” “Greed,” “Hugo”), Iola Evans (“The 100,” “Carnival Row”) and Eddie Marsan (“Sherlock Holmes,” “The Gentlemen,” “Happy Go Lucky”).
Home & Garden
newschain

Queen marks Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him

The Queen has poignantly marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband. The monarch received the gift from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and watched it placed in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary on Thursday.
Movies

BLACK SITE Director Sophia Banks Teaming With HACKSAW RIDGE Producers to Make Female Survival Movie STREET RAT ALLIE

Director Sophia Banks (Unregistered, Proxy) has gained some popularity as she stepped up to helm next year’s action flick Black Site, which is set to star Michelle Monaghan, Jai Courtney, and Jason Clarke. Now she has her next project lined up as well, with the female survival movie Street Rat Allie. She will team up with Hacksaw Ridge producing trio Bill Mechanic, Paul Currie, and Rick Nicita.
POTUS
Fox News

National Geographic editor mocked for literally playing 'race card'

The top editor for National Geographic was mocked on Monday when she literally played the race card in an email, calling herself, "white, privileged, with much to learn." National Geographic editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg had the unusual line beneath her signature, in an message to readers promoting the magazine's "race card" project that encouraged personal "six-word micro-essays about race."
Los Angeles, CA

Legendary Crip Co-Founder Monster Kody Dead At 57

According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old. Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika...