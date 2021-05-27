The 10 Best New Songs

The strains of new-age pop with elements of hip hop in upcoming Montreal artist Jenny Z’s song ‘Backseat’ is changing the perspective and orientation of the genre. Pop artist Jenny Z is the newest name ready to the genre towards a direction of creative individuality. She came out with the song ‘Backseat’, a passionate depiction of the young and restless love that is a beautiful adaptation of the young crowd. The song takes the audience on a lyrical ad musical journey of relatable sagas filled with known emotions. The song is a piece of the artist’s heart who puts her best foot forward into making it stand out. There is a sense of creative straightforwardness in her music as she lends her vocal prowess in making the track emerge with a personality of its own. She blends various diverse elements of pop, rap, and hip hop that constantly push her boundaries to attempt new feats.