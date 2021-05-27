newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The 10 Best New Songs

By Scott Russell & Paste Staff
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith May winding down and June only days away, we’re mind-boggled by how fast 2021 is moving, but thankful for the music it’s produced, particularly because sometime soon, we may just be able to see it live. Right now, though, we’re focused on the best tracks of the past seven days, including the first of two new singles on the way from North Carolina duo Wye Oak, the title track from Americana powerhouse Yola’s forthcoming album, and the first new music from Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile in three years, to name a select few. Get your ears on it all below.

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Vanwyngarden
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Music Video#John Carroll#Pop Music#Song Lyrics#Good Music#New Music#Sound Of Music#Americana#Oxford#Muscle Beach Records#Prosthetic Boombox#Air Chairlift#Cheers#Radiohead#Japanese#Korean#Norwegian#Squirrel Flower#Mgmt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

River Kittens new song "Trouble" out now

The St. Louis roots, rock and ‘grass duo River Kittens have shared their new song “Trouble” ahead of their forthcoming, debut EP Soaking Wet is due out on May 28 via Create Records. The River Kittens have been on tour with The Allman Betts Band as direct support for several...
MusicBillboard

What's the Best Song Bridge of the 21st Century? Vote!

"All right now, fellas, what's cooler than being cool?" Having an iconic song bridge, of course, and Billboard wants to know which one you think is the coolest. Outkast's 2003 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Hey Ya!" is the No. 1 pick on Billboard's 100 greatest bridges of the 21st century list, "from the fellas shouting 'ICE COLD!' to Andre 3000 hammering on 'alright alright alright' like a glitching robot Matthew McConaughey to the Prince-esque request for sugar ('I AM your neighbor!')," according to Joe Lynch.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Garbage Releases New Song From Upcoming Album

Garbage has released a new single called “Wolves” from their upcoming album, No Gods No Masters, which will be released on June 11th. The song is accompanied by a mixed media video created by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor. A deluxe version of No Gods No Masters will...
Musicrock947.com

Lana Del Trey: Listen to three new songs

Lana Del Rey has premiered not one, not two, but three new songs. The tracks are titled “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” You can download all three now via digital outlets. Over the last few months, Del Rey has been teasing the release of two albums, Rock Candy...
MusicEffingham Radio

Hardy Releases Rocking New Song

Hardy posted a new song on Twitter and it’s a rocker. In a press release, he commented, “I’m a huge Rock & Roll fan. That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music, and I wanted to get back to it by putting out a true-blue Rock & Roll song.”
Musicyourdigitalwall.com

Get the Best of Modern-day Pop with Upcoming Montreal Artist Jenny Z’s New Song ‘Backseat’

The strains of new-age pop with elements of hip hop in upcoming Montreal artist Jenny Z’s song ‘Backseat’ is changing the perspective and orientation of the genre. Pop artist Jenny Z is the newest name ready to the genre towards a direction of creative individuality. She came out with the song ‘Backseat’, a passionate depiction of the young and restless love that is a beautiful adaptation of the young crowd. The song takes the audience on a lyrical ad musical journey of relatable sagas filled with known emotions. The song is a piece of the artist’s heart who puts her best foot forward into making it stand out. There is a sense of creative straightforwardness in her music as she lends her vocal prowess in making the track emerge with a personality of its own. She blends various diverse elements of pop, rap, and hip hop that constantly push her boundaries to attempt new feats.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Best Happy Songs to Soundtrack Your Summer and Beyond

Sometimes life hits a little harder than expected. For the days when the dormant serotonin needs a little bit more convincing than usual to surface, music can be the best medicine. Whether it’s a dance break at home between Zoom meetings, a bike ride with headphones and a good album, or maybe even just a relaxed listening session, the right songs can do the trick. From the glitz and glam of ’70s disco to the romantic angst of new wave and the modern collaborative spirit in hip-hop, we’ve rounded up the best tracks to put a little spring in your step.
Musicratedrnb.com

Lyfe Jennings Releases New Song ‘What’

It’s been said that Black don’t crack. R&B veteran Lyfe Jennings gives us his personal experience of the culture mantra on his return single “What.”. Over a trap-soul production, Jennings experiments with a voicebox cadence, telling the story of how the woman he is pursuing is so beautiful that he questions it when she tells him her actual age.
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Artist Dom Colizzi Releases A New Song

One of the great things about the State of Maine is the number of terrific bands and music artists are originally from the state. Maybe it's the fresh air. Maybe it's the majestic coastline or the thick forests. Whatever the reason, there is something about the state that makes it the ideal place for musicians to develop their talent.
Musicreaddork.com

Florence + The Machine embraces the fact the baddies have all the best songs with new track ‘Call Me Cruella’

Florence + The Machine have/has/take-your-pick-on-the-band-slash-solo-artist-designation-here dropped a brand new track, ‘Call Me Cruella’. An original song contributed to the soundtrack of forthcoming Disney film ‘Cruella’, it sees Florence Welch (for it is she, etc etc – Ed) working with Nicholas Britell, who composed the score for the movie. “Some of...
Musicstereoboard.com

BTS Release New Song Butter

BTS have dropped a new song, Butter. The bright and punchy summer pop anthem marks the K-Pop septet's second English-language single following Dynamite, released in summer 2020. It arrives with a striking video, which finds the group breaking out some slick dance moves in various settings. Additionally, the clip appears...
Musicloudersound.com

The Prodigy are teasing an absolute banger of a new song

The Prodigy have teased a new song - their first material since the death of frontman Keith Flint. "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin,” said the band in a Twitter post featuring a 15-second clip of a heavy new song along with the hashtags #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats. The band...
Musicwcsx.com

Bob Dylan: The Best Versions Of His 80 Best Songs

Bob Dylan: his voice isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny his songwriting ability. In his six decades of making music, he’s been covered by a huge range of artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Heart with Layne Staley, U2, Elvis Presley, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Silversun Pickups, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and many more. There’s a reason why he recently sold his music publishing for a rumored nine-figure deal.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Drake Songs: 20 Classics To Get In Your Feelings

Over the past decade, Drake has redefined rap’s sound and the way we consume pop music. Pound for pound, he might be the most successful rapper of all time. He’s one of the only true music stars of the new millennium, and in his home country of Canada, he’s probably the most powerful person who’s not an elected official.
MusicThe FADER

TURNSTILE return with new song “MYSTERY”

TURNSTILE have dropped "MYSTERY," the Baltimore-based band's first new release in over three years. The new song marks the follow-up to 2018 album Time & Space. Check it out below. Last year TURNSTILE worked with Australian electronic producer Mall Grab on Share A View, a project comprising three remixes of...
WorkoutsBillboard

Here Are the Best Songs to Spin to, According to Bowflex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Every killer at-home workout needs an equally amped-up playlist. Bowflex knows that, and that's why the exercise equipment brand shared exclusively with Billboard some of its fitness program's top-played...
MusicEast Bay Times

Moby releases new studio album “Reprise,” in stores today

Moby fans can now press play on “Reprise,” the techno legend’s new offering that was released today (March 28). “Reprise” is the electronic music artist’s 19th studio album. It’s a collection of songs from throughout his career — including such well-known tracks as “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?”...
MusicantiMUSIC

The Tragically Hip Announce New Album Of Unreleased Songs

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip will release a brand new album of previously-unreleased songs entitled "Saskadelphia" on May 21. The project by the iconic Canadian band delivers six tracks written in 1990; five were recorded in that same year during sessions for the "Road Apples" album in New Orleans, and one live track, "Montreal (Live from The Molson Centre, Montreal, Dec 7th, 2000)," written at the same time, but for which the original recording is yet to be found.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases May 27: DMX, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Big Freedia and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Nearly two months after his death, DMX's eighth studio album, Exodus, was released posthumously, with the help of longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz shared on Instagram earlier this month while announcing the new project. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

At The Gates release new song “The Paradox”

Swedish melodic death metal favorites At The Gates are getting ready to release their new full-length offering, ‘The Nightmare of Being,’ on July 2nd via Century Media Records (pre-order). You’ve probably already heard their recently unleashed new single “Spectre of Extinction,” and now the band have revealed fresh track “The Paradox” — stream the tune below in official music video form.