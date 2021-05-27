The Longest Road on Earth

Halfway through high school, I took a field trip that changed the way I look at the world. My most influential teacher, K Bolduc, teamed up with a local environmental school to bring a group of teenagers to the Everglades. The goal of the trip was to learn as much as we could about the ecosystem in the week we were there. My favorite part of that trip, and others in subsequent years, was the time we sat down in the evening and recorded everything we saw that day. I’m talking plants, mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, etc. They were all recording in our little field journals, which I still take out and flip to 20 some odd years later.