Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

BlueRock and Senti Collaborate to Build Smarter, Disease-Fighting Cell Therapies

biospace.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetermined to take its next-generation engineered cell therapies to the next level, BlueRock Therapeutics is teaming up with Senti Biosciences with futuristic medicines in mind. BlueRock has proved its merit with a therapy for Parkinson’s disease with preclinical data demonstrating the ability to restore motor function and increase dopamine release...

www.biospace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Cancer Cells#Cell Biology#Biological Cells#Immune Cells#Bluerock Therapeutics#Senti Biosciences#Roomba#Tedmed#Fda#Therapies#Cell Differentiation#Tumor Cells#Regenerative Medicine#Systems Biology#Preclinical Data#Gene Circuits#Smart Sensors#Dopamine#Biological Logic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerSilicon Republic

New research collaboration will explore ‘natural killer cell’ cancer therapies

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin will team up with Galway-based ONK Therapeutics to explore the metabolic reprogramming and engineering of natural killer cells. An Irish collaborative research project has been awarded a large grant to explore improved cancer therapies. Galway-based ONK Therapeutics will team up with researchers in Trinity College...
Industryraps.org

FDA disappointed with slow uptake of approvals for stem cell therapies

At a recent meeting, a US Food and Drug Administration official said the agency is “concerned” about the slow uptake from companies seeking regulatory approval to market and distribute stem cell therapies and is therefore stepping up their enforcement efforts against companies making unapproved therapies. Wilson Bryan, director of FDA’s...
IndustryEurekAlert

Advancing manufacture of cell and gene therapies webinar

The webinar, which will be held on July 21, will feature a keynote presentation by Greg Russotti followed by interactive panel sessions on the future perspectives for digitized manufacturing and real-time release and an open debate on the application of viral versus non-viral gene delivery technologies. Sessions:. Panel Session: "Future...
CancerNature.com

Adjuvant properties of IFN-γ and GM-CSF in the scFv6.C4 DNA vaccine against CEA-expressing tumors

Tumor-associated carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a natural target for vaccines against colorectal cancers. Our previous experience with a DNA vaccine with scFv6.C4, a CEA surrogate, showed a CEA-specific immune response with 40% of tumor-free mice after challenge with B16F10-CEA and 47% with MC38-CEA cells. These percentages increased to 63% after using FrC as an adjuvant. To further enhance the vaccine efficacy, we tested GM-CSF and IFNγ as adjuvants. C57BL/6J-CEA2682 mice were immunized 4 times with uP-PS/scFv6.C4, uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-IFNγ, or uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-GMCSF. After one week, the mice were challenged with MC38-CEA, and tumor growth was monitored over 100 days. Immunization with scFv6.C4 and scFv6.C4 + GM-CSF resulted in a gradual increase in the anti-CEA antibody titer, while scFv6.C4 + IFNγ immunization led to a rapid and sustained increase in the titer. The addition of IFNγ also induced higher CD4 + and CD8 + responses. When challenged, almost 80% of the scFv6.C4 + IFNγ-vaccinated mice did not develop tumors, while the others had a significant tumor growth delay. The probability of being tumor-free was 2700% higher using scFv6.C4 + IFNγ than scFv6.C4. The addition of GM-CSF had no additional effect on tumor protection. DNA immunization with scFv6.C4 + IFNγ, but not GM-CSF, increased the antitumor effect via readily sustained specific humoral and cytotoxic responses to CEA.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Therapeutic liver repopulation by transient acetaminophen selection of gene-modified hepatocytes

You are currently viewing the abstract. Gene therapy by integrating vectors is promising for monogenic liver diseases, especially in children where episomal vectors remain transient. However, reaching the therapeutic threshold with genome-integrating vectors is challenging. Therefore, we developed a method to expand hepatocytes bearing therapeutic transgenes. The common fever medicine acetaminophen becomes hepatotoxic via cytochrome p450 metabolism. Lentiviral vectors with transgenes linked in cis to a Cypor shRNA were administered to neonatal mice. Hepatocytes lacking the essential cofactor of Cyp enzymes, NADPH-cytochrome p450 reductase (Cypor), were selected in vivo by acetaminophen administration, replacing up to 50% of the hepatic mass. Acetaminophen treatment of the mice resulted in over 30-fold expansion of transgene-bearing hepatocytes and achieved therapeutic thresholds in hemophilia B and phenylketonuria. We conclude that therapeutically modified hepatocytes can be selected safely and efficiently in preclinical models with a transient regimen of moderately hepatotoxic acetaminophen.
Diseases & Treatmentsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Bayer’s studies cell and gene therapies for Parkinson’s disease

Bayer subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics has dosed the first subject in an open-label Phase I clinical study of its pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons, DA01, to treat Parkinson’s disease. A neurodegenerative movement disorder, Parkinson’s disease arises due to damage of nerve cells in the brain. It is known to affect more...
IndustryGenetic Engineering News

Navigating the Regulatory Terrain for CDMO’s during Cell & Gene Therapy Production

The success of cell and gene therapy products in recent years to treat a host of complex diseases has made production that much more critical. As such, many companies have begun to utilize contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to help them successfully create efficacious and safe cell and gene therapy materials. However, many CDMOs have found themselves in a bit of a quandary: How do we traverse the turbulent regulatory waters governing the production of these novel products? Moreover, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the regulatory process? Thankfully, the experienced team at MilliporeSigma has surveyed the landscape and can offer some insight into these critical issues. In this GENcast, we chatted with two team members and picked their brains about some of the challenges currently facing manufacturers in this space. Listen in and hear what they have to say…
Diseases & Treatmentspharmatimes.com

Amicus' Pompe disease therapy joins early access scheme

Patients with late-stage Pompe disease who are failing to respond to enzyme replacement therapy will now have early access to an alternative treatment option, after Amicus Therapeutics' cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat was approved for the UK's Early Access to Medicine Scheme (EAMS). The Medicines and Healthcare regulatory Products Agency (MHRA)...
CancerNature.com

αSMA fibroblasts suppress Lgr5 cancer stem cells and restrain colorectal cancer progression

The development and progression of solid tumors is dependent on cancer cell autonomous drivers and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in the TME possess both tumor-promoting and tumor-restraining functions. In the current study, we interrogated the role of αSMA+ CAFs in a genetic mouse model of metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). Selective depletion of αSMA+ CAFs resulted in increased tumor invasiveness, lymph node metastasis, and reduced overall survival. Depletion of αSMA+ CAFs reduced BMP4 and increased TGFβ1 secretion from stromal cells, and was associated with increased Lgr5+ cancer stem-like cells (CSCs) and the generation of an immunosuppressive TME with increased frequency of Foxp3+ regulatory T cells and suppression of CD8+ T cells. This study demonstrates that αSMA+ CAFs in CRC exert tumor-restraining functions via BMP4/TGFβ1 paracrine signaling that serves to suppress Lgr5+ CSCs and promote anti-tumor immunity, ultimately limiting CRC progression.
ScienceScience Focus

Alzheimer’s: Scientists discover ‘profound influence’ of immune cells on disease progression

A small group of immune cells in the brain could hold the key to slowing down progression of Alzheimer’s disease, scientists believe. UK researchers have found that microglia, which act the first line of defence against infections in the body’s central nervous system, increase in numbers when they encounter harmful proteins in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
HealthChiropractic Economics

Patient back pain and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy

Help back pain patients develop a stronger muscular core for better stabilization, posture and gait with pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. The relationship between electricity and magnetism is well-known. By passing current through a coil of wire, we can generate a magnetic field perpendicular to the current flow in the coil. If a conducting medium such as soft tissue is adjacent to the magnetic field, then electric current will be generated in the tissue — the origins of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and other magnetic therapies.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells may provide new insights on tumor biology

Oncotarget published "Effect of cell microenvironment on the drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells" which reported that this study aimed to investigate whether Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) cells cultured in more native conditions have an altered phenotype and drug sensitivity compared to those cultured in standard conditions. Six HCC cell lines...
ScienceScience Daily

A call for global oversight of unproven stem cell therapies

The promotion and marketing of unproven stem cell therapies is a global problem that needs a global solution, say experts in a perspective published June 8 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. The authors of the paper call for the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish an advisory committee on regenerative medicine to tackle this issue and provide guidance for countries around the world.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Essent Biologics Launches Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells For Regenerative Medicine, Biopharmaceutical And Cell Therapy Research

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essent Biologics ™, a nonprofit biotechnology company setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and comprehensive data for research, today announced the launch of its human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) for regenerative medicine, biopharmaceutical and cell therapy research. Essent Biologics will provide highly-characterized, low-passaged hMSCs. Each vial will contain over one million cells at thaw and have a passage level of P0 or P1 to ensure potency.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Motor neurons derived from patients point to new possible drug target for ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a severe, fatal neurodegenerative disorder causing loss of motor neurons and voluntary muscle action. While mouse studies have identified potential treatments, these drugs have typically done very poorly in human trials. Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital, working in collaboration with Pfizer, now report a high-throughput target and drug discovery platform using motor neurons made from ALS patients. Using the platform, they confirmed two known targets and identified an existing class of drugs -- agonists to the dopamine D2 receptor -- as potential novel treatments.